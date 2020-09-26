Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CORVF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.70. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 50,624 shares trading hands.

CORVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.40 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.