Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.