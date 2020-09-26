Contrasting Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) & China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (NASDAQ:CLAD)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A Shineco -19.00% -7.04% -6.09%

Risk & Volatility

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 279.12, suggesting that its share price is 27,812% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Shineco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Shineco $31.22 million 0.28 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Shineco has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Summary

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development beats Shineco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc., a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers domestic and international logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers under its proprietary brand name and Tenethealth trademark name; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties under the Ankang Longevity Group Pharmacy cooperatives name. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products through distribution networks online through third party e-commerce Websites, such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

