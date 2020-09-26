Contrasting Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) & Quidel (OTCMKTS:QDEL)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuse Science and Quidel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quidel $534.89 million 15.43 $72.92 million $2.73 72.08

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Quidel 23.61% 33.86% 21.05%

Risk & Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quidel has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fuse Science and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Quidel 1 2 3 0 2.33

Quidel has a consensus target price of $189.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Quidel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Quidel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quidel beats Fuse Science on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. It also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, the company offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

