Contrasting Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Dex Liquidating (NASDAQ:DXTRQ)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dex Liquidating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alphatec and Dex Liquidating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dex Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.69%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Dex Liquidating.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Dex Liquidating’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 3.93 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -6.37 Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dex Liquidating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Dex Liquidating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71% Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alphatec beats Dex Liquidating on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

