Comparing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) & Conagra Brands (NASDAQ:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 8 6 1 2.53 Vasta Platform 0 4 2 0 2.33

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus target price of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conagra Brands and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.55 $840.10 million $2.28 15.40 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 7.60% 14.38% 4.99% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Vasta Platform on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. sells its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Blake's, Duke's, Frontera, Banquet, Chef Boyardee, and BIGS brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

