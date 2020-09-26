Comparing Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Howard Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.96%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 1.47 $16.88 million $1.01 8.75 ChoiceOne Financial Services $41.64 million 4.61 $7.17 million N/A N/A

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -14.38% 5.47% 0.69% ChoiceOne Financial Services 19.22% 7.39% 1.00%

Summary

Howard Bancorp beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 27 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties in western Michigan; and Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties in southeastern Michigan. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.