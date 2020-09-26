Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report sales of $208.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.40 million and the highest is $209.10 million. Cloudera posted sales of $198.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $849.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $853.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $930.62 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $946.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CLDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 3,477,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,576. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after buying an additional 2,141,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 10,127,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after buying an additional 137,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cloudera by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,345,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.