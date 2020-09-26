CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $819,372.59 and approximately $13,643.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,508,070 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.