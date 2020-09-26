CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $819,372.59 and approximately $13,643.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000484 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031526 BTC.
- Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.
