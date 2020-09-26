Chronologic Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $306,616.72 and $323.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.01491431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00201469 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,936 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

