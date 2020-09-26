China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) versus Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (OTCMKTS:WWD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) and China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and China Power Equipment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 1 3 5 0 2.44 China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woodward, Inc.Common Stock is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Risk and Volatility

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and China Power Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 9.25% 15.51% 7.15% China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and China Power Equipment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward, Inc.Common Stock $2.90 billion 1.64 $259.60 million $4.88 15.58 China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Summary

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock beats China Power Equipment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. Its Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, sensors, and other devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About China Power Equipment

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

