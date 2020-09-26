Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00236982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00096827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.01457890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00201542 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,737,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

