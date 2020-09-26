Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

