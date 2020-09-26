Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $590.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 139,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

