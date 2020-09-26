Cartesi (CTSI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.44 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01460050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200060 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

