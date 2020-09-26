Brokerages Set Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $14.54

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial raised Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

