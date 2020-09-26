Brokerages Set Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) PT at $4.83

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Opko Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

