Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 118.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,097,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $1,827,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,048,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,069,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

