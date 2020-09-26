Brokerages Expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.14 million.

Shares of MHH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,253. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

