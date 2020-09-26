Brokerages Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). BEST posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $3.01 on Friday. BEST has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in BEST by 58.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of BEST by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

