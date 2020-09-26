Brokerages Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

AGLE opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

