Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.42. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $142,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HZO opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

