Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.84. 537,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

