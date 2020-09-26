BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $317.46

Shares of BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.46 and traded as low as $317.00. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 20,377 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.82.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

