Bitcoin Interest Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $25,582.77 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00510422 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars.

