BitCoal Market Capitalization Tops $4,824.61 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $4,824.61 and approximately $94.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00884447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

