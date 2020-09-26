Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $48,211.58

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $48,211.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,566,443 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.