Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,670.60

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,670.60 and traded as high as $1,900.00. Best of the Best shares last traded at $1,890.00, with a volume of 781 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $161.76 million and a P/E ratio of 46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,676.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.93.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.