BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). BEST posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BEST by 15,773.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BEST by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST in the first quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEST opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. BEST has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.55.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.