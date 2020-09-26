B.Riley Securit Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B.Riley Securit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.86. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,746,133.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $1,114,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,349 shares of company stock worth $25,648,113. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after acquiring an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

