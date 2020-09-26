Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Azarga Uranium shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 181,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.79 target price on shares of Azarga Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

