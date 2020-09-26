Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autoliv by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Autoliv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.