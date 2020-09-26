Auctus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,415.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Auctus has a market cap of $3.07 million and $36,415.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.04837312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

AUC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,670,947 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

