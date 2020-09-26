ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $7.92. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 24,516 shares traded.

ATASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

