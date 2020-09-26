Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.70. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 6,487,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.40.

In other news, insider Faldi Ismail purchased 1,082,008 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,460.24 ($42,415.05).

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.