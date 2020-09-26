ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.94. ASAHI GLASS/ADR shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 8,173 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.82.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ASAHI GLASS/ADR had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

