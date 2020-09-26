Arion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $22,371.61 and approximately $17.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00235468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.01453677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00203983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,021,528 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.