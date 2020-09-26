Analyzing TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) & INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.59 billion 0.38 $135.93 million N/A N/A

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 3.41% 14.37% 2.57%

Summary

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

