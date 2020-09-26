Analyzing Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Draftkings and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 13 0 2.72 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Draftkings presently has a consensus target price of $50.11, indicating a potential downside of 5.79%. Given Draftkings’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Draftkings is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43%

Risk and Volatility

Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draftkings and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.55 million 2.21 -$11.31 million N/A N/A

Draftkings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Summary

Draftkings beats SCWorx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

