Analysts Set Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT at €5.68

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.63 ($6.62).

A number of analysts have commented on KCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KCO stock opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.39. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a one year high of €6.59 ($7.75).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

