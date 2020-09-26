Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will announce sales of $83.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $233.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $332.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $391.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $610.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 571,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

