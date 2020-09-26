Analysts Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

