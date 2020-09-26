Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.50. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

