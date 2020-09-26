Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MDNA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,770. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.50. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

