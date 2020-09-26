Analysts Anticipate BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). BEST posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

BEST stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.55. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BEST by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BEST by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

