Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $106.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00507731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00054926 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

