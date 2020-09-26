AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Allcoin and Bibox. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $111,652.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.04837312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, OKEx, BitForex, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinBene, BCEX, Allcoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

