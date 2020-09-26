Aeon Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,029.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $7,029.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00863485 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002431 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.