AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.61 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $20.33 million and $9.61 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

