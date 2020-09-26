AceD Price Hits $0.0021 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, AceD has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market cap of $394,080.53 and $9,582.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001371 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000494 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,909,149 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

